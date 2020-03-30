God's Pantry Food Bank in need of donations now more than ever

Michael Halligan, CEO of God's pantry, says he's seen a 50 percent increase in the last two weeks and he expects that number to continue to rise. That's a 50 percent increase in demand-- not donations.

He says the average month of food brought into the warehouse is about 3.4 million pounds.

"We are going to do over 5 million pounds this month," Halligan said.

To better understand those figures, convert those pounds into dollars.

"Our estimates, we are going to spend about three quarters of a million dollars in the next thirty days on buying food that we normally do not have to buy," Halligan said. "It's a little bit overwhelming. It's unprecedented, but the good news is we are able to continue to provide all the services that we intended to provide, donations are coming in fairly rapidly."

The Vanover family wanted to be a helping hand in this time of need bringing peanut butter, bread, canned goods and spaghetti sauce.

"We have everything we need, so it's always good just to pay it forward for those that don't have what they need," Elizabeth Vanover said.

Halligan says right now they have enough food. But he also knows it won't take much for their shelves to shrink.

"We've got a long ways to go in order to be able to pay for all the work that we need to be able to do," Halligan said.

