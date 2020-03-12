God's Pantry Food Bank needs cleaning supplies donations amid coronavirus concerns

Canceled events and social distancing are meant to protect vulnerable populations in our communities, those over 60 years old and people with underlying health issues.

But, God's Pantry Food Bank protects a different vulnerable population, those with food insecurity.

"We actually fear that that's going to increase because of school closings and other things that are rumored to potentially be occurring," CEO Michael Halligan said.

Their shelves are stocked with food to handle that increase, but what they're lacking is cleaning supplies.

"The worst thing that can happen to one of our guests, one of our recipients, is that they get sick because they came to a pantry to get food,” Halligan said. “So, we are wiping down the buggies between every distribution and asking all of our guests to use hand sanitizer when they enter the building."

With those new cleaning measures in place, God's Pantry Food Bank will go through several cases of these wipes in just one week.

Four different vendors have canceled their shipments of cleaning supplies, saying they are back-ordered until June.

So, the food bank is turning to the community and asking for donations of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to make sure they can continue protecting their vulnerable population.

"We provide a critical service to those who are hungry or those who may about to become hungry because of the circumstances,” Halligan said. “We can't close our pantries, we've got to find the cleaning supplies to protect the public while doing the services that we do every day."

To find out how to make a donation, reach out to the food bank by email at info@godspantry.org or by phone at 859-255-6592.