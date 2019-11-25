God's Pantry hands out Thanksgiving baskets

God's Pantry Food Bank in Lexington is handing out Thanksgiving baskets to make sure everyone has a warm meal for the holiday.

About 4,500 meals will be handed out in Fayette County as part of the Sharing Thanksgiving program.

"It's an amazing process, it really is. It's our single largest day for distribution throughout the year," said Michael Halligan, the CEO of God's Pantry Food Bank.

Halligan says they partner with other agencies to find out which families will be without during the holiday. God's Pantry then reaches out to those families to coordinate sharings some Thanksgiving staples.

The program also distributes meals in Laurel, Rowan, and Floyd counties. About 1,000 meals are expected to be handed out in those counties.

This is the 26th year for the event, and it's growing in all four counties.

The meals are pre-assigned to families. Volunteers are stopping by on Monday and Tuesday on various shifts to deliver the meals.