God's Pantry receives $20,000 donation to help fund BackPack program

Hunger Action Month begins Sunday, but God's Pantry is celebrating early following a big donation that will help the organization feed children.

Arby's has donated $20,000 to the nonprofit that will supply more than 6,600 backpacks in the organization's BackPack program.

The backpacks will be stuffed with cereal, breakfast bars, juice and fruit among other items. The program provides needy children in Fayette and Floyd counties three meals and two snacks each weekend.

"This helps carry them through the weekend until that next Monday when they are able to go back to school," Danielle Bozard with God's Pantry said.

The donation is helping kick off Hunger Action Month. God’s Pantry has a match challenge starting in September. Every donation it receives during Hunger Action Month will be matched up to almost $50,000. Those donations will help pay for work like the BackPack program.

"Kentucky is one of the neediest of all of the states throughout the United States where kids go hungry," Reza Pimaji with Arby's said. "We felt like this is the area, and the great job that God’s Pantry does, we thought this was the best vehicle to try to be helpful to the community."

Feeding Kentucky, a group connected to Feeding America, lists Kentucky as seventh in the U.S. when it comes to the number of people struggling to put food on the table.