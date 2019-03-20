Goforth unveils first TV ad in challenging Kentucky governor

Republican lawmaker Robert Goforth introduces himself to voters in the first TV ad of his campaign challenge against Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in the spring primary.

The 30-second ad that started airing Wednesday focuses on Goforth's family roots in southeastern Kentucky. Goforth is a state representative from East Bernstadt in Laurel County.

The commercial shows Goforth and his family on their farm.

It also takes a dig at Bevin's roots in New England. The governor grew up in New Hampshire but has lived in Kentucky for about two decades.

A Bevin spokesman declined comment on Wednesday.

Goforth's campaign says the ad is running on statewide cable markets and in the Hazard and Bowling Green regional markets.

Other GOP candidates in the May 21 primary are William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

