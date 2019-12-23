Gold bar donated to Salvation Army Red Kettle was a fake

A gold bar that was recently donated into Salvation Army Red Kettle has turned out to be ‘fool’s gold’.

The Salvation Army says that the gold bar was taken to be analyzed for monetary value, where they discovered that the gold bar was fake.

Area Commander, Major Roy Williams said that he was disappointed when he found out.

“After all, this campaign is about the people we serve, thousands each year who depend on hot meals, safe shelter and a chance to regain their hope and dignity when they no longer have it.” Williams said. "But we have one more day left to ring the bells and will continue to meet the needs of those who come through our doors now and into the coming New Year.”

As of Saturday night, the Red Kettle campaign was around $25,000 short of their goal, and are hoping for a strong Monday and Tuesday to finish out their season.

Volunteers can still sign up to ring at Red Kettle locations here.

You can donate online here.