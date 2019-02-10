Golden Alert Issued for Kentucky Man

The Jackson County Sheriff Department has issued a Golden Alert Sunday evening for Dan Robinson, 80, of Jackson County, Ky.

Officials say Robinson could be in a nearby county.

Robinson is believed to be wearing a blue tee shirt, gray hoodie, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

The Sheriff's Department says he may be in a 1992 silver and black Dodge single cab pickup, with a license plate number of 9789.

Anyone with any information related to Dan Robinson or his location is asked to call Jackson County Dispatch at (606) 287-9979.