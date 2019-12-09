Golden Alert: Police searching for missing Carter County man

The Kentucky State Police have issued a golden alert for 66-year old Danny A. Carrol. of Grayson.

He was last seen Sunday afternoon at around 1 p.m. leaving the Russell Convalescent Home.

Carrol has short, gray hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue button-up shirt, tennis shoes and is known to carry a brown cane wrapped in duct tape.

Police believe he walked away. If you have seen Carrol, please contact 911 or your local Kentucky State Police Post immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 606-928-6421 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.