Police: Man with Alzheimer's missing from Lexington, doesn't have cell phone

By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department says a man with Alzheimer's has gone missing.

They say George Jacks, 81, left his home on Fairlawn Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He bought something at Lowe's in Hamburg.

Police say his credit card was later used at a gas station in Winchester.

Jacks never returned home and doesn't have his cell phone with him.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt with "Bugle Boy" written in red on it.

Police say he may be driving a silver Dodge Caravan with KY license plate 389 TJX. There's a large dent on the rear bumper of the van.

If you see Jacks or know where he might be, call 911.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus