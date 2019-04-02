Police: Man with Alzheimer's missing from Lexington, doesn't have cell phone

The Lexington Police Department says a man with Alzheimer's has gone missing.

They say George Jacks, 81, left his home on Fairlawn Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He bought something at Lowe's in Hamburg.

Police say his credit card was later used at a gas station in Winchester.

Jacks never returned home and doesn't have his cell phone with him.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt with "Bugle Boy" written in red on it.

Police say he may be driving a silver Dodge Caravan with KY license plate 389 TJX. There's a large dent on the rear bumper of the van.

If you see Jacks or know where he might be, call 911.