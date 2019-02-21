Golden Alert for missing Danville man with Alzheimer's

A Golden Alert has been issued for Thomas C. Bromley, 82, of Danville, Ky. He's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Boyle County Emergency Management Director Mike Wilder says Bromley has been missing since 2 p.m. Thursday. He was last headed to Walmart.

Bromley is driving a black 2016 Nissan Rogue with Kentucky license plate 655-WBH. It has a Pittsburgh Steelers frame around the plate.

He was last seen wearing a gray, fleece UK sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap with Maui on it.

If you see Bromley or his car you're asked to call Danville dispatch at (859) 238-1220.

