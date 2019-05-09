Golden Alert for missing man in Lexington

Lexington police are looking for 85-year-old Dwight Newton.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His family says he suffers from early onset dementia and has refused treatment and medication.

They say he left to visit the grave site of his wife at the Jessamine County Memorial in Nicholasville.

Police say he was driving a gray 2005 Kia Sorento with Kentucky license plate 065MXL.

Newton could also be near the Versailles Road area.

Anyone with information about where Newton may be should contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600.