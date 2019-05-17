Golden Alert issued by London Police

A Golden Alert has been issued for a Manchester man.

London Police say 35-year-old William D. Wolfe was last seen by his mother, Betty Lewis, at 3 a.m. Friday, May 17 in the Saint Joseph London KentuckyOne Health parking lot.

Lewis said Wolfe made a suicidal comment, requested she call police and he walked to I-75 to hitchhike to Florida. Police canvassed the area but couldn't locate him.

Police said Wolfe is 5'10" tall, 150 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right shoulder, and was last seen wearing black shorts, grey shoes and no shirt. They also said Wolfe has an injured ankle, and suffers from PTSD and had a traumatic brain injury.

Anyone with information regarding Wolfe's location is asked to call 911, London-Laurel dispatch at 606-878-7000 or the London Police Department at 606-878-7004.