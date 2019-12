Nicholasville police have found a missing man.

They found 79-year-old Carl "Tom" McKinney just before noon at the Walmart in Nicholasville.

Police say he went missing from his home off of Locust Heights around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Construction workers told officers they saw McKinney around 9:30 a.m. in the Tower Drive Orchard area.

Police were having McKinney checked out as a precaution.