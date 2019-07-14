Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man

The Pulaski County Sheriff has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Somerset man.

The Sheriff says 79-year-old Bobby Wood was reported missing from his Cliffside Drive home just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wood is believed to have walked away from his home, and may have become disoriented.

Wood is 5’8” tall, weighs around 185 pounds, and has white hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, red and white checked lounge pants, and no shoes.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Emergency Management, the Pulaski County Rescue Squad, a Special Response Team, and other agencies are conducting an extensive search at this time.

Anyone who sees Wood is asked to call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 678-5145.

