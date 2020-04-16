Golden Alert issued for Winchester man who drove to Tennessee and back

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for Edward Fugate, 71.

Investigators said Fugate went missing on Wednesday. Fugate's wife was able to track his location using an app on her phone. Fugate was in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Fugate's wife and daughter were able to direct him back to Central Kentucky. His last known location was at the Hartland Kroger in Lexington around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Fugate's son went to Kroger, but couldn't find him.

Fugate was last seen wearing a hat with his last name on it, a green Carhartt jacket, jeans and black shoes. He was driving a white Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plate 226 RDG.

Winchester/Clark County Emergency Management said Fugate suffers from short-term memory loss and requires medication.

If you see Fugate, call (859) 745-7415.

