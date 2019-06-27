Golden Alert issued for Woodford County man in need of medication

Emergency managers are asking for the public's help locating a missing Woodford County man.

John Reeves, 60, was last seen in the Midway area by family memebrs. He is 5-foot-1 and 135 pounds. He was known to be wearing a red hoodie with a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Family members are concerned for his well-being, as he is known to be confused and needs medication.

Reeves is known to hitchhike, and he could be in another county.

If you have any information on Reeves' whereabouts, you are asked to call (859) 873-3126.