Kentucky State Police is looking for a missing Garrard County man.

Ashley Stephen Hansen was last seen Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at Sam's Pawn Shop in Nicholasville.

Police say Hansen suffers from schizophrenia.

The 44-year-old man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a green army coat.

Police say he's known to travel on foot or hitchhike.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.