Police have issued a Golden Alert for a man missing for days in Georgetown.

Robert Wayne Jackson, 67, hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Police said Jackson suffers from a brain injury and seizures and is also possibly depressed.

Jackson requires medication.

He may be driving a gray 2013 Chrysler 200 with a license plate of 635 RMA.

Jackson is described as approximately 5'2" and 150 pounds.

If you see Jackson, call the Georgetown-Scott County 911 Center at 502-863-7820.