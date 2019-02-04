Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

Lexington police issued a Golden Alert Monday night for Everett Glen Stone, 67, of Lexington, Ky.

Police say he was last seen leaving his home on Clyde Street at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Stong was driving an older red Toyota Echo. He planned to go to Powell County but never made it, police said.

Police say Stone has had hallucinations and takes prescription medication.

He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, two pairs of glasses, a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black tennis shoes.

If you see Stone, you're asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or 911.