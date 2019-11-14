Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

For the third time in less than two months, the Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for Joseph Conner Boggs.

20-year-old Boggs was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the West Tiverton Way area.

Boggs is blind, deaf, and has a traumatic brain injury.

Investigators say he is often in the Veteran’s Park area.

Boggs was last seen wearing a black jacket over a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and hiking boots. He was also wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information on Boggs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

