Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 78-year-old man.

Police say Dallas Hedges was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday at Sam’s Club on New Circle Road.

Hedges has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He is approximately 5'7" and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue work pants.

According to police, Hedges may be driving an older model tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 717 WTW.

Anyone with information about Hedges’ whereabouts is asked to call Lexington Police.