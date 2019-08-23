Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Madison County man.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for Nicholas George Knue. According to deputies, Knue went missing on Aug. 20 around 4 p.m.

Knue is described as a white, 66 year old man. He is 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and wears a flat top style haircut.

Knue was last seen on foot in the Curtis Pike area of Madison County.

Deputies are particularly worried about Knue because he requires medication for seizures and was reported to be in "a distraught state of mind".

Anyone with information regarding Knue should call Madison County 911 at 859-624-4772.