Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County teen

Officials in Whitley County are looking for a missing teen.

16-year-old Mckenzie Ledbetter was last seen Thursday around 11 p.m. off Underwood Road in Rockholds, Kentucky.

Ledbetter is around 5'3" with blue eyes and blonde hair. Officials say she has a nose piercing and tattoo of a double heart outline on her wrist.

Officials put out a Golden Alert, because Ledbetter requires depression medication.

If you have any information about her location, you are encouraged to call Whitley County 911 at (606) 549-6017.