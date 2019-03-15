Golden Alert issued for missing man in Lexington

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Lexington.

Lexington police say Jesse Atwood, 82, has dementia and COPD.

Atwood was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Friday while visiting a home in the Hartland Parkway area.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Officers say he does not have his oxygen tanks and his family does not allow him to drive.

Family members think he may be driving back to his home in Liberty, Ky.

Atwood was last seen in a blue 2007 Ford Focus. It has Kentucky license plate 898-YBX.

Atwood was wearing a burgundy shirt with blue long sleeves and plaid sweat pants.

If you see Atwood you're asked to call 911.