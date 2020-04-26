Golden Alert issued for missing, possibly endangered Rowan Co. woman

A Golden Alert has been issued after a Rowan County woman was reported missing and possibly endangered.

Rowan County Emergency Management says they received the report that 25-year-old Caitlyn Burchett was missing around 10:30 a.m.

Burchett is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown to reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a black shirt, black or yellow pants, and could be carrying a black bag.

Burchett went missing from D&S Community Services in Clearfield around midnight on Saturday and was last seen at the Speedway on 7th and North Broadway in Lexington around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say Burchett has been diagnosed with an ‘intellectual disability.’ She reportedly took a vehicle from Clearfield and drove to Winchester, before getting a ride to the Speedway in Lexington.

Burchett may have family in Lexington and Louisville.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Caitlyn Burchett is asked to immediately call 911.

