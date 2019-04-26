Golden Alert issued out of Frankfort

A Golden Alert has been issued for a Franklin County woman.

42-year-old Melissa K. Wood was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Police say Woods has Downs Syndrome, diabetes and multiple psychological issues.

She's described as a 5'6" white woman with red hair, blue eyes and a heavy build. She was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Old Dailey Avenue in Frankfort. Officials said she was wearing a white tee shirt, black jeans and black and white shoes.

Police say it is crucial Wood is found as soon as possible. If you see anyone fitting her description or know where she may be, you're asked to call Franklin County Dispatch at 502-875-8582.