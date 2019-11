A Laurel County Sheriff says 17-year-old Tyler Hayden Phelps is missing.

It is reported that Phelps has mental disabilities.

Phelps was last seen near Hart Church Road in Laurel County at 4:45 p.m.

He is wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue shirt, gray sweatpants and boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.