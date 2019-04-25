Golden Alert out for missing elderly woman in Lexington

Police are looking for a missing elderly woman in Lexington.

A Golden Alert was issued for 61-year-old Carmen Siguenza.

She was last seen in the Pemberton Street area around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say she has schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication.

Her phone last pinged in the Waveland area Wednesday just before 9 p.m.

They say she was last seen driving a red 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage.

It has a Texas license plate LLR6481.

Lexington police ask you to call them at 859-258-3600 if you see her.