Golden alert issued for 54-year-old Georgetown woman

Georgetown police have issued a golden alert for a 54-year-old woman.

Police are asking people to look out for Peggy Jo Whitlock, who was last seen on April 15 at Comprehensive Care in Georgetown.

She was last seen wearing black pants and was possibly caring a pink, black and white backpack.

Police say she wears two necklaces. One of the necklaces says 'hope' and the other has a key on it.

She is about 5'4", 115 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say she suffers from severe mental status issues which require medication. Police do not know if she has the medication with her.

If approached, she may be very confused and scared, police say.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call Georgetown Police at 502-863-7826.