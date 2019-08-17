Golden alert issued for Montgomery County man

A golden alert has been issued for a Montgomery County man.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Robert "Bob" Herndon, 82, has gone missing from the Sawmill Road area.

They say that Herndon is a Dementia patient and does not have his medication.

Robert Herndon is 5'06" 186lbs. He was last seen wearing navy blue cotton work pants, white polo shirt with navy blue collar and a navy blue cap with KDMK on the front.

If you see Robert Herndon or have any information, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff Office at (859) - 498 - 8720.