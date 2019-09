A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man from Menifee County.

The Menifee County Sheriff's Office says Timmy Mynheer, 57, was last seen in Carlise, Ky.

Mynheer was driving a blue Chevrolet S-10 pickup. The truck is missing the front bumper and may have a black trashcan in the back.

The license plate on the truck is 645-KKT.

Anyone with information about Mynheer should call the Menifee County Sheriff's Office at 606-768-9046.