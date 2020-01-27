Golden Alert issued for missing woman in Montgomery County

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Montgomery County.

According to emergency management officials, 22-year-old Katya Almendarez has been missing since Saturday night and she does not have her medicine.

EMA officials say she was last seen at the Taco Bell on Indian Mound Dr. in Mt. Sterling. She was wearing a black polo shirt and black pants.

Almendarez is described as 5'3", around 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, call dispatch at 859-498-8720.