Good Question: When will yard sales reopen?

Today's question is one we keep getting at the station – with everything starting to re-open, why are yard sales still not allowed?

Governor Andy Beshearor put a stop to yard sales, including sales at flea markets and other second-hand shops, back in March. This happened around the same time retailers had to close their doors.

Now, retailers are now slowly starting to open back up. Last week, many did with limited hours and limited customers allowed inside at one time, but we haven't heard the governor give any guidelines on outdoor sales.

Beshear did talk last month about how easily the virus could spread at a sale, and if you think about it, consider this: people touch the same items, cash changes hands, and there's the potential for dozens to come into contact with one another if they're holding and examining items inside a garage or a booth at a thrift shop.

Also, while the governor has made retail reopening a priority, second-hand sales are harder to regulate than retail businesses.

Long story short: We'll have to wait a little longer for a decision on yard sales.

