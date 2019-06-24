Good Samaritans tackle fleeing suspect in Lexington

A wanted man who fled from a traffic stop in Lexington is behind bars thanks, in part, to witnesses who helped an officer make the arrest.

Court documents show police pulled over a car near Bluegrass Extended Stay on Richmond Road Sunday. The passenger in the car reportedly gave police a false name, then fled the scene.

An officer chased after the suspect and twice deployed a Tazer. The suspect then grabbed the officer's Tazer and threw it, according to court records.

Two witnesses saw what was happening and helped tackle the suspect and helped the officer place the man in custody.

The suspect was identified as Adrian Richardson. Richardson was found to be in possession of several small bags containing meth and cocaine, police said.

Richardson had a warrant for his arrest for a shooting that occurred months prior.

On May 1, police responded to the Cardinal Valley neighborhood for a report of shots fired. A responding officer pulled over a car at Versailles Road and Mason Headley. The driver told the officer her ex-boyfriend, Adrian Richardson, fired several shots at her vehicle. She was not hurt and sped off.

Richardson is facing nine charges, including wanton endangerment. He is due in court on Monday.