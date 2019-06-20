'Good to be home': Georgetown police officer counting blessings after crash

A Georgetown police officer is back home in Kentucky after he was seriously hurt in an off-duty crash in Wisconsin.

Officer Cole Centner and his wife, Brittany, returned to Georgetown Wednesday.

"It feels very, very good to be home," Cole Centner said. "The fact that God allowed me to live and still be here. "

The couple traveled to Wisconsin for a baby shower, celebrating their first child due in July. However, the celebration quickly turned somber. Centner was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on a rural road. He suffered multiple leg breaks, broken ribs, a concussion, and a collapsed lung.

"I remember looking left when I was about to turn left and saying, 'Oh no. He's not stopping. He's not stopping,'" Cole Centner said. "A lot of emotions, a lot of ups and downs, but I've seen a lot of God."

With the help of brothers and sisters in blue, Cole and Brittany made it back home. Fellow officers drove 16 hours roundtrip to make sure they returned safely.

In addition, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation donated $2,500 to the officer and his family.

"I can't believe how blessed we've been," Cole Centner said. "Like it says in the Bible, we don't deserve His grace, but yet He gives it to us. Sometimes you wonder how."

Friends, family, and total strangers have stepped up to support the Centners. A GoFundMe page is set up to raise money for Cole's recovery. He will have several more surgeries in the weeks to come.

The couple is leaning on their faith and each other to get through this tough time. Both are hopeful Cole will make a full recovery.

"The major parts were spared by the Lord, you know? His brain is fine. His spine is fine. Everything is fixable," said Brittany Centner. "It's just going to be a long road, but that's OK because he's still here."

Cole Centner is the brother of former WKYT reporter Caitlin Centner.