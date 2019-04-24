Goodwill hosts expungement clinic in Lexington

Goodwill and several organizations are working together to help people in Lexington clean their records and give them a second chance.

Jeff Sample, who attended Wednesday's clinic, needs that chance.

"If you really didn't know me, you wouldn't walk up to me and think, 'hey that guy has been to prison'," Sample said.

He says he's a jack of all trades, but for many people like Jeff, a criminal record can put basic jobs out of reach.

"Even if somebody has been found not guilty by a jury," said Melanie Foote, an attorney with the Department of Public Advocacy. "If someone sees that on their background check, there's that little piece in the back of our head that thinks something actually happened."

The expungement clinic, hosted by community agencies, provides people with advice on how to clear criminal records.

Attorneys are present to advise people on how to get misdemeanors and class D felonies wiped away.

"We can't just say 'go do better' with no help," Foote said. "We have to give people the tools to do better and show that we believe they deserve more."

Jeff Sample says he's ready to turn his life around. A chance at having a clean slate is inspiring him to follow his dreams.

"I dream of having my own business," Sample said. "Having some real estate, some properties, and enough money to afford the things my family needs."