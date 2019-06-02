YouTube, other services down due to Google Cloud outage

An outage reported with Google Cloud caused widespread issues for apps and popular sites on Sunday.

According to a CBS News article, the two services that appear to be down are Google's Cloud Computing Engine as well as the Cloud Networking services.

Issues began to be reported around 4 pm ET, according to the company's website.

YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite services are affected, but Google said it believes it has identified the cause of the congestion and expects to return to normal service shortly.

Apps like YouTube and Gmail were unusable to many users, prompting many to take to social media to vent their frustrations.

Google, YouTube, Snapchat, Shopify, all currently down. Is the internet melting? — Brendan Lowry (@brelow) June 2, 2019

In addition to popular social media sites, Google Cloud is used by a variety of large-scale companies like Target and Paypal.

An outage map shows that the outages are the worst along the East Coast of the United States, but has also impacted other counties like South America and Europe.