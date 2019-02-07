Google Fiber announces it is leaving Louisville market

Google Fiber has announced it is leaving the Louisville market after launching its service in 2017.

The company is turning off its network April 15 and giving its service away for free for the remaining two months.

Google Fiber said it used several trial methods in its construction, which proved to be unsuccessful.

"Innovating means learning, and sometimes, unfortunately, you learn by failing. In Louisville, we’ve encountered challenges that have been disruptive to residents and caused service issues for our customers," the company said in a blog post. "The lessons we’ve learned in Louisville have already made us better in our other Google Fiber cities. We’ve refined our micro trenching methods and are seeing good outcomes elsewhere."

Google Fiber currently operates in several cities including Kansas City, Austin and Charlotte.

You can read the company's blog post here.