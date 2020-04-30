'Goonies' cast, 'Flintstones' rescue TV viewers in pandemic

Josh Gad had a notion about what might soothe the kid in him during a scary time and maybe do the same for others.

The actor got to work organizing an online reunion of the cast and creators of the 1985 movie “The Goonies,” which quickly tallied more than 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Gad’s effort isn’t alone in providing a screen version of comfort food for housebound Americans. With an uncertain future defined by coronavirus and its fallout, viewers are time-traveling back to familiar old movies and TV reruns. There's also cast get-togethers for COVID-related fundraising, such as Thursday's “Parks and Recreation” reunion on NBC.