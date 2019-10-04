Thoroughbred fans revel in weather, wagers as Keeneland's Fall Meet opens

Races have wrapped up for the first day of Keeneland’s 2019 Fall Meet, but a big crowd filled the stands for a great opening day.

For many, it’s a twice-yearly tradition.

“It’s opening day, it’s a great day,” says horse racing fan Dan Branham. “You have the best horse racing in the world right here.”

It’s a day that starts early – not just for the horses, but also for trainers and other workers at Keeneland. Add to that, people showing up early to save their spots along the rail.

“We’ve had a good time,” says Patricia and Chloe Clark, who came from Tennessee to watch the races. “We’ve gotten to see a lot of beautiful horses and beautiful country, Kentucky, and we’ve just really enjoyed it.”

Of course, a picture-perfect fall day helped – as did anyone getting to celebrate a winning bet or two.

“That makes it a lot more fun,” says Dan Branham.

Even if you don’t pick a winner, many tell WKYT they still enjoy just being at Keeneland.

“I just like watching thoroughbreds run, and see the people happy whether they win or lose,” says Mt. Sterling native Glenn Henderson.

Several races today and through the weekend will automatically put the winner into the Breeders’ Cup Championships at Santa Anita next month.

The Fall Meet runs through October 26.

