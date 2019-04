People in Lexington will have an opportunity to dispose of their hazardous waste Saturday.

The city is hosting a household hazardous waste collection 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

People from Fayette County can dispose of their hazardous waste items for free. You have to enter from Jimmie Campbell Drive.

Click here for a full list of items you can dispose.

The city will properly dispose of the items in an effort to prevent others from polluting the environment.