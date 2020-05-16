Gov. Beshear: 244 new positive cases, 2 new deaths on Saturday

On Saturday Gov. Beshear announced 244 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the virus.

Gov. Beshear says Saturday's two new deaths are a 90-year-old from Muhlenberg County and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County.

The governor says the new cases are in Jefferson, Boone, Warren, Fayette, Shelby, Kenton, Logan, Ohio, Oldham, Pike, Russell, Calloway, Campbell, Franklin, Hardin, Henderson, Meade, Pulaski, Simpson, Allen, Bullitt, Edmonson, Knox, Leslie, Madison, Magoffin, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg and Washington counties.

Gov. Beshear says although the number of cases is up there are fewer deaths.

The governor says he will not be holding an update or briefing on Sunday. His next update will be Monday at 5:00 p.m.