Gov. Beshear: 244 new positive cases, 2 new deaths on Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday Gov. Beshear announced 244 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the virus.
Gov. Beshear says Saturday's two new deaths are a 90-year-old from Muhlenberg County and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County.
The governor says the new cases are in Jefferson, Boone, Warren, Fayette, Shelby, Kenton, Logan, Ohio, Oldham, Pike, Russell, Calloway, Campbell, Franklin, Hardin, Henderson, Meade, Pulaski, Simpson, Allen, Bullitt, Edmonson, Knox, Leslie, Madison, Magoffin, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg and Washington counties.
New cases: 244
New deaths: 2
Total cases: 7,688
Total deaths: 334
Total tested: 129,405
Ever in hospital: 1,967
Currently: 438
Ever in ICU: 866
Currently: 270
Total recovered: 2,768https://t.co/AsDPbzuQU0
Gov. Beshear says although the number of cases is up there are fewer deaths.
The governor says he will not be holding an update or briefing on Sunday. His next update will be Monday at 5:00 p.m.