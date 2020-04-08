Gov. Beshear: Easter Bunny is ‘essential employee’

Kentucky children concerned that the Easter Bunny may have to stay at home can be assured that they won’t have to go a year without chocolate bunnies and Cadbury eggs.

While travel outside of the state has been largely discouraged, Governor Andy Beshear announced during his Wednesday briefing that the Easter Bunny is exempt from his travel ban.

"We've had travel bans, but one exception is work. So, I want people to know the Easter Bunny is an essential worker and the travel ban does not apply. So, those that have been worried about whether the Easter Bunny’s going to make it for them this year, I can tell you that is most certainly an essential worker."

Governor Beshear also reminded families to worship ‘virtually’ and at home this weekend, instead of going to in-person services.

