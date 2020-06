According to Governor Andy Beshear, everyone should get a COVID-19 test.

The Governor made the remarks at his briefing Tuesday, June 2.

He said people should consider getting a free test every month. Beshear recommended even more frequency for people in contact with a lot of people.

So far more than 253,000 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

There is a COVID-19 testing site in every region of Kentucky. A directory of the sites can be found here .