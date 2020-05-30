Gov. Beshear provides update on Louisville demonstrations, COVID-19

Governer Andy Beshear says as the state continues to address coronavirus, groups are poised to create violence against peaceful demonstrators and law enforcement, in the demonstrations related to the death of Breonna Taylor.

On Saturday morning the governor sent out a video message and a signed letter to deploy approximately 350 Kentucky National Guardsmen to help provide safety and protection to the citizens of Lousiville.

In his message, Gov. Beshear said Breonna Taylor's death was tragic and that he can never understand the depths of feelings many Kentuckians are experiencing, but he pledged to listen and do everything he could moving forward.

The governor added that the demonstrations started out peacefully, but outside groups moved in and are trying to create violence and harm to everyone who is on the streets.

“We can’t let our streets turn violent,” the Governor said. “Breonna’s sister, Juniyah, has stated violence would disrespect her family’s wishes.”

COVID-19 Update

On Saturday the governor says there are 247 new cases of COVID-19 which brings the total cases to at least 9,704 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says there are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday, raising the total to 431 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The new deaths are reported in Jefferson (8), Nelson, Gallatin, Metcalfe, Taylor and Hopkins counties.

The state is reporting 247 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new coronavirus-related deaths today, raising Kentucky's totals to 9,704 cases and 431 deaths. https://t.co/CcojO3KsjZ — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 30, 2020

At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here