Gov. Beshear: Rising prison costs, crumbling infrastructure needs to be addressed

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, is calling for criminal justice reform in Kentucky.

The governor says prisons are packed and they're falling apart.

Since 2004, Kentucky’s prison population has surged 40 percent, and more than 1,200 beds have been lost sine 2016 because of crumbling infrastructure.

The estimated cost increases to maintain corrections operations through fiscal year 2022 is more than $115 million.

Beshear says they will be exploring all opportunities for improvement.

“I think we need to look at every option, but that is a conversation we need to have with the legislature because a one-time measure doesn’t stop the curve,” said Gov. Beshear.

The governor told reporters bail reform and looking at changes for probation and parole are worth exploring.

Beshear says action is needed because Kentucky has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country and in the world. He says people in this state are not more violent, but more people are put in prison.

“So again, we have facilities where we are losing beds, where we cannot hire the corrections officers we need unless we put more money into it,” said Beshear.

The governor said criminal justice reform also needs to provide meaningful addiction treatment and to address racism and bias.