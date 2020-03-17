Gov. Beshear: The disruption is worth it to protect the state's most vulnerable

Governor Andy Beshear says he expects more cases of COVID-19 and more restrictions to be put in place before things improve.

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Tuesday, WKYT's Amber Philpott was granted a one-on-one interview with Gov. Beshear for about ten minutes.

In the wide-ranging interview, the governor was asked about getting a state budget passed, the economic impact this outbreak will ultimately have, and how the governor himself is holding up in these uncertain times.

Since March 6, Gov. Beshear has updated the commonwealth daily in the state's fight against what has become our toughest opponent -.the coronavirus. It's not something this first-term governor could have ever imagined his first months in office would be like.

"This is something that tears away any of the politics and is truly about the well being of our people," said Gov. Beshear.

In sitting down with the governor, he told me he understands the disruption to daily life that all Kentuckians are now facing, but he says it is critical we all do our part.

"It's about being our brother's keeper and our sister's keeper and making sure that we do everything we can to protect those around us."

The governor has called on all employers to take the necessary steps to ensure there is the proper distancing of its people. We asked what might happen if that isn't the case.

"Every employer needs to know how serious this and everybody should have taken at least some steps in some way depending on their setup to create more distance to instill better hygiene practices. Those that don't instill those practices it will make it more likely they will have a case, and if they do instead of allowing more telework, what they may face is an individual closure of their business to ensure everyone else is protected."

The governor was stern when we asked what he wanted to see happen with the General Assembly and passing a state budget.

"I'll tell you I am done with politics in this building what we are facing is a state of emergency, and I can't waste my time on the back and forth anymore I got a whole state of people that I'm looking out for every day. So here's what the General Assembly needs to do-they need to choose one of two options."

One option to pass a budget and adjourn, the second is to adjourn, and the governor says he would call a special session but only to address the budget.

While the governor is focused on the people of Kentucky, he is well aware of the economic impact this outbreak will continue to have on the state.

"What we are going to have do to revive, restart, rebuild different parts of our economy that's going to be something new that we have never seen either, but I know we can do it together, and I'm going to do everything from my end on the state to try and make everybody as whole as we can."

And lastly, the governor's concern is clear for all Kentuckians, but how he is holding up.

"Making the decisions you know will impact is not easy but I've got a wonderful wife, I've got two great kids I have one good dog, and then I have another dog and going home to them is pretty special."

Some parts of the country have instituted curfews and citywide lockdowns. When Gov. Beshear was asked if that was something we could expect and he said not at this time.