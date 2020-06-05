Gov. Beshear addresses hundreds during March on Frankfort

The crowd gathered on the lawn of the old state capitol quickly tripled in size. Protesters came in with signs of support and messages of love.

“What would Jesus do? I believe Jesus would be right in the middle of a peaceful protest and say hey, black lives matter,” said protester Gill Finley.

A table was set up offering free PPE and voter registration paperwork.

“They're a lot of young people that have come today and this is their first time registering to vote,” said protest volunteer Katy Doyle.

A moment was taken to sing for a woman who didn't get to celebrate her 27th birthday.

After a round of impassioned speakers, protesters silently took to the street marching an uphill climb to the Capitol.

Much like the uphill battle, many protesters said they've faced their entire lives.

"Myself, born in ’66, the civil rights act is very important. I do not want to see any of my brothers or sisters lose any civil rights of any form, they should be getting a lot better, not worse,” said Finley.

The organizers of this peaceful protest condemned violence and vandalism before any tent was set up or chair was unfolded.

“The message can’t be relayed the correct way if there’s violence,” said protest organizer Natalee Cleveland.

Governor Andy Beshear closed out the march calling for a commonwealth for the good of every Kentuckian.

“As we come out of this COVID-19 crisis, we have a chance to rebuild, this city, this commonwealth and this country in a more just, fair and peaceful way that works for all of our citizens,” said Gov. Beshear.

The march ended the way it started, with peace and promise.