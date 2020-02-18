Gov. Beshear advocates for cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs

Gov. Andy Beshear has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers to push for a cap on out-of-pocket costs for many Kentuckians relying on insulin.

Diabetics easily pay hundreds of dollars for a medication that's keeping them alive, but you'll never believe how much it cost to make.

"Between $2 and $7 to manufacture a single vile of insulin," Gov. Beshear said.

House Bill 12 has cleared a House committee and awaits action in the full House. The bill would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply.

That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans.

About 500,000 Kentuckians are diagnosed with diabetes. Beshear calls it a health epidemic.

The bill's supporters say some people can't afford insulin or ration supplies because of costs.

If you don't have insurance, another bill, Senate Bill 23, could help.

It would create a pool of money for uninsured to use when needed. That money would come from a manufactures fee.

As of right now, manufacturers and insurers are also not required to disclose much about the price of insulin, but House Bill 249 could change that.

That bill would require those groups to file paperwork detailing steps they take to get insulin on the market.