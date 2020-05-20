Gov. Beshear announces date zoos, museums, libraries can reopen

Soon, more attractions will be able to reopen. This after Governor Andy Beshear added a new date to Kentucky’s road to recovery during his press briefing Tuesday evening.

The governor had already announced that on June 1, movie theaters and gyms can open back up.

Now, on June 8, the governor says museums, outdoor attractions like zoos, aquariums, libraries, and distilleries can open at a third of their normal capacity.

They also will only allow groups of ten or less to enter together.

Another bid date for the month of June is June 15 – that’s when childcare facilities can reopen.

The governor has talked about a gradual reopening for daycares. He’s expected to lay out specific guidelines for how that would work this week.

